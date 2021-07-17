UrduPoint.com
Special Steps Taken To Curb Crime And Criminals, CCPO Tells Traders

Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:27 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the Lahore Police have taken special measures to bring to book the land-grabbers, goons and extortionists, and eliminate Kalashnikov culture from society

He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday, specially attended by a 25-member delegation of office-bearers of trade and business associations of the city.

The CCPO directed the police officers concerned to ensure foolproof security in different markets and business areas and hold meetings with the respective trader associations for chalking out a comprehensive security plan and redress their grievances.

He said installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in business centres and markets was very important, as those gadgets could prove a great help in identifying criminals in case of any untoward occurrence.

He also urged trades to deploy guards in markets as it would help improve internal security of markets.

The traders gave suggestions and pointed out their problems.

Participants in the meeting included trade and business association representatives including President Traders Association The Mall Suhail Mehmood Butt, President Traders Association Hall Road Baber Mehmood, President Traders Association Auto Market Badami Bagh Mian Waqar Ahmad, President Traders Association urdu Bazaar Khalid Pervez., Chairman DHA board Haji Muhammad Tayyab, President Ichhra Bazaar Ch Kabir Ahmad, President Sarafa Bazaar Ichhra Malik Tahir Subhani and others.

