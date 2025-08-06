Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree

Tayyaba Majeed, a hearing and speech-impaired student from the Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has made her mark in academia by securing a distinction in her Bachelor of Arts degree program from the University of Faisalabad

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Tayyaba Majeed, a hearing and speech-impaired student from the Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has made her mark in academia by securing a distinction in her Bachelor of Arts degree program from the University of Faisalabad.

She achieved an impressive Grade A, bringing glory to Azad Jammu Kashmir. KISE, a free education institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, provides instruction in sign language and has been instrumental in Tayyaba's success.

Tayyaba's academic journey has been remarkable, with consistent excellence in her previous exams. She secured a Grade A Plus in Matriculation and FA examinations, setting a high standard for her future academic pursuits.

According to Dr Amjad Ansari, Director of KISE, Tayyaba's achievement demonstrates that special individuals can succeed in every aspect of life with proper guidance and support.

He was exclusively talking to the correspondent of APP, who reported this from Mirpur on Wednesday.

According to the details, Tayyaba is a trailblazer at KISE, being the first student to pass the BA examination from the University of Faisalabad.

Dr Ansari highlighted the challenges faced by special students in accessing higher education in Azad Jammu Kashmir, where facilities for graduation are limited. As a result, KISE students often have to seek opportunities in other provinces.

Dr Ansari also emphasized the need for respectable employment opportunities for special students after completing their professional degrees. He suggested that the Azad Kashmir government should provide support for higher studies in various professional disciplines at public sector universities in AJK. This initiative would enable special students to reach their full potential and contribute to society, he further added.

Tayyaba's achievement has been widely recognized, with congratulations pouring in from prominent figures, including Ansari Welfare Trust Chairman Dr Muhammad Yasin, Basharat Shaheen and former Chairman of Azad Kashmir Education board Prof Shaida Munir Jaral.

