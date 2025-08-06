Open Menu

Special Student Tayyaba Majeed Achieves Distinction In BA Degree

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree

Tayyaba Majeed, a hearing and speech-impaired student from the Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has made her mark in academia by securing a distinction in her Bachelor of Arts degree program from the University of Faisalabad

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Tayyaba Majeed, a hearing and speech-impaired student from the Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has made her mark in academia by securing a distinction in her Bachelor of Arts degree program from the University of Faisalabad.

She achieved an impressive Grade A, bringing glory to Azad Jammu Kashmir. KISE, a free education institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, provides instruction in sign language and has been instrumental in Tayyaba's success.

Tayyaba's academic journey has been remarkable, with consistent excellence in her previous exams. She secured a Grade A Plus in Matriculation and FA examinations, setting a high standard for her future academic pursuits.

According to Dr Amjad Ansari, Director of KISE, Tayyaba's achievement demonstrates that special individuals can succeed in every aspect of life with proper guidance and support.

He was exclusively talking to the correspondent of APP, who reported this from Mirpur on Wednesday.

According to the details, Tayyaba is a trailblazer at KISE, being the first student to pass the BA examination from the University of Faisalabad.

Dr Ansari highlighted the challenges faced by special students in accessing higher education in Azad Jammu Kashmir, where facilities for graduation are limited. As a result, KISE students often have to seek opportunities in other provinces.

Dr Ansari also emphasized the need for respectable employment opportunities for special students after completing their professional degrees. He suggested that the Azad Kashmir government should provide support for higher studies in various professional disciplines at public sector universities in AJK. This initiative would enable special students to reach their full potential and contribute to society, he further added.

Tayyaba's achievement has been widely recognized, with congratulations pouring in from prominent figures, including Ansari Welfare Trust Chairman Dr Muhammad Yasin, Basharat Shaheen and former Chairman of Azad Kashmir Education board Prof Shaida Munir Jaral.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

9 minutes ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

9 minutes ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

9 minutes ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

10 minutes ago
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

10 minutes ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinctio ..

Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree

2 minutes ago
 High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MT ..

High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni

2 minutes ago
 SAU organizes sports competitions for female stude ..

SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar r ..

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan