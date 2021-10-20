'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday organised a special talk on 'Seerat-ul-Nabi' (Peace Be Upon Him) at its head office.

The event was held in line with clarion call of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking whole nation to celebrate Eid-i-Milad for enlightening everyone on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said a news release.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan, Member (Gas), Member (Oil) and senior officers including the OGRA staff attended the event.

Allama Sheikh Muhammd Qasim (Director Idara Taleemat-e-Quran, Rawalpindi) delivered speech on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

He also highlighted other social aspects, including tolerance, kindness, patience in light of the character of Holy prophet (SAWW).