Special Task Force Constituted To Arrest Murder Case Accused

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Special Task Force constituted to arrest murder case accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh on Tuesday constituted special Task Force for the arrest of accused involved in a murder of wedding hall waiter Tharo son of Muhammad Shoro.

According to official statement issued here, a five member special Task Force headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmed Chaudhry, has been directed to coordinate with each other and impartial workout of the case registered with crime number 34/2 under Section 302, 506/2, 114, 34 PPC at P.S Baldia. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of P.S Baldia last month.

Special Task Force consisting of SDPO Baldia Noor ul Qamar Sherwani, SHO Baldia Inspector Saghir Hussain Sangi, SHO P.S Husri Inspector Sher Muhammad Sangi and SHO P S Hali Road SIP Farooq Rahpoto was directed to take action against the accused involved in the murder case and made all out efforts to arrest the culprits, SSP stated.

