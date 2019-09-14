UrduPoint.com
Special Task Force On Cards To Cleanse Drugs Menace In Punjab: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Special Task Force on cards to cleanse drugs menace in Punjab: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday vowed constituting a Special Task Force for preparing foolproof strategy to cleanse Punjab province from the menace of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday vowed constituting a Special Task Force for preparing foolproof strategy to cleanse Punjab province from the menace of narcotics.

"Punjab is like heart of Pakistan and we will not allow any drug baron to play with the future of our youth. We have already netted a top drug baron from Punjab and whosoever would be found involved would be dealt with according to law. This is my mission and I would work days and nights to cleanse the country of drug menace," the minister said while addressing a gathering of party members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, ticket holders, local party leaders and workers in Lahore.

He said that Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik and other members of the task force would soon hold a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Punjab to finalise a strategy for province-wise crackdowns, said a press release.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui, Senior officials of ANF and Punjab Police were also present.PTI leaders and workers offered full support to the ministry and ANF teams to help cleanse Punjab of drugs menace.

