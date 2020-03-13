Special task force to be formed to ensure best quality seed, pesticides: Langrial

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial said that a special task force would be formed in three regions to ensure good quality seed and pesticides for cotton growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial said that a special task force would be formed in three regions to ensure good quality seed and pesticides for cotton growers.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial said that it has been decided to ensure a comprehensive plan to provide maximum relief to the real stake holders of the cotton crop. He said that a meeting was held with pesticide dealers, farmers and seed dealers to discuss different matters.

He said that a special task force comprising of agriculture department, cotton rowers, pesticide and seed dealers in Multan,DG Khan and Bahawalpur division at district level to ensure best quality seed and pesticides.

Provincial minister said that pesticide dealers and seed dealers have assured that they would decrease rates.

He said that the decision of formation of task force has been taken by keeping in view the allegations from different areas about fake pesticides and poor quality seeds in South Punjab in the last year. He said that weather changes effected the cotton crop last year in the month of September which was very important time for the cotton crop.

He said a high level meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan a week ago in which the prime minister was requested to announce support price for cotton crop.

He added that a committee has been formed for this purpose and hoped that support price would be announced soon for welfare of the farmers.

To a question about remaining cotton stoke which is yet unsold at farmer's houses, he said that the government has pledged that approval for cotton import would not be given without recommendations of provincial minister. He said that approval for cotton import would not be given till final purchase of cotton from local market in the next year.

Langrial said that farmer friendly rates have been fixed for cotton seed by the Punjab seed corporation. He said that he himself would monitor rates of seed prices.

To another question, provincial minister stated that subsidy was being provided to farmers on fertilizers and added that it would implemented on other fertilizer companies.

He said that the wheat was cultivated at 16.5 million acre land this year across Punjab out of which only few areas have been effected with recent rainy and hailstorm spell. He said that insurance policy was introduced at 18 districts where registered farmers would be given compensation.

Langrial said that 4.5 million Matric tone wheat procurement target has been announced this year which would be sufficient stock for the whole year and would be able to given it to other provinces if demanded.