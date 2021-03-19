Special team constituted for inspection of waste management companies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to stop the way of corruption into the waste management companies permanently and has constituted a special inspection team in this regard.

According to a letter issued by Local Government & Community Development Department , the special inspection team will carry out inspection of waste management companies including Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

The team will make scrutiny of funds provided to companies and audit financial statement.

The process of workers hired through third party and payment to contractors will also be checked.

The complete scrutiny of procurement process of machinery and other items and procurements which had made in past would be made.

The physical verification of machinery and worker's attendance will also be ensured and monitoring mechanism will be checked to stop improper use of vehicles and machinery.

The team will also make visit to landfill sites regarding environmental pollution and organizational structure of the company will also be checked.