UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Team Constituted For Inspection Of Waste Management Companies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Special team constituted for inspection of waste management companies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to stop the way of corruption into the waste management companies permanently and has constituted a special inspection team in this regard.

According to a letter issued by Local Government & Community Development Department , the special inspection team will carry out inspection of waste management companies including Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

The team will make scrutiny of funds provided to companies and audit financial statement.

The process of workers hired through third party and payment to contractors will also be checked.

The complete scrutiny of procurement process of machinery and other items and procurements which had made in past would be made.

The physical verification of machinery and worker's attendance will also be ensured and monitoring mechanism will be checked to stop improper use of vehicles and machinery.

The team will also make visit to landfill sites regarding environmental pollution and organizational structure of the company will also be checked.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Company Visit Vehicles Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 19, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

12 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

12 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

12 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.