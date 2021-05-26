UrduPoint.com
Special Team Constituted To Investigate Incident Of Attack On Journalist:Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

Special team constituted to investigate incident of attack on journalist:Qazi Jamil ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has constituted a special team to investigate into the incident of attack on journalist Asad Toor by unidentified persons.

According to initial reports, three unidentified men assaulted journalist Asad Toor after breaking into his apartment.

The investigation team would be headed by SSP (Investigation) and it also includes SP (Saddar), DSP Ramana, DSP Special Branch and In-Charge Investigation Ramana.

The IGP has directed the team to use forensic and technical resources to trace the perpetrators of this act. He also hoped that those involved in this act would be arrested soon by using CCTV footage, safe city cameras and other human resources.

More Stories From Pakistan

