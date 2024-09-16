Open Menu

Special Team Formed To Arrest Cop's Killers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Special team formed to arrest cop's killers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A special police team has been formed under the supervision of the DSP Organised Crime Unit, Iqbal Town, to arrest the accused involved in the martyrdom of a police constable in Islampura.

According to the details, a joint investigation was conducted by a team consisting of operations, investigation and organised crime.

The joint investigation team includes SHO Sanda, in-charge investigation Sanda, DSP investigation Gulshan Ravi and other officers.

Constable Arshad Rauf was martyred by unidentified motorcyclists' firing in Islampura yesterday and a complaint was filed against four accused by ASI Imran in Sanda police station. Terrorism and other serious provisions are included in the case. According to police sources, the investigation team is trying to identify the accused with CCTV footage.

