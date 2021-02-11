UrduPoint.com
Special Team Formed To Curb Begging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department, district Swat on Thursday formed a special team to curb begging and rehabilitate drug addicts.

The team started monitoring of beggars in the city and its suburbs.

The formation of the special team was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan.

Under the initiative young uniformed staff has been trained and made part of the squad, which will carry out special surveillance to identify beggars and drug addicts in Swat.

The squad will arrest the beggars and present them before a magistrate, after which they will be shifted to Darul Kafala.

Special arrangements have been made for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and training of beggars in Darul Kafala.

Speaking on the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer Nusrat Iqbal said that regular complaints received from the citizens that had prompted the department to constitute the special squad.

She further said that some beggars were found involved in various types of crimes which increased the crime rate in the district.

She added that day-to-day surveillance would also reduce crime and rehabilitate beggars and drug addicts.

