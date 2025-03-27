ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that a special investigation team has been formed to supervise the matter of the recovery of the two missing brothers of journalist Ahmed Noorani.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court on compliance of its direction and prayed the court to grant more time for recovery of the missing people.

The court approved the request and granted two more weeks to the police.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition regarding the recovery of the citizens. The mother and sister of two missing brothers appeared before court along with Lawyer Iman Mazari.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi told the court that geo-fencing and CDR data of the missing persons have been obtained, while information is also being taken from IGs and prisons across the country, but no trace has been found so far.

The court inquired that if clearance has been obtained from everywhere, where did the missing persons go? The IG requested more time, to which two weeks were given.

The court also ordered the Defense Secretary to submit a response at the next hearing and adjourned the case further.