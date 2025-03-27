Special Team Formed To Recovery Ahmed Noorani's Brothers: IHC Told
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that a special investigation team has been formed to supervise the matter of the recovery of the two missing brothers of journalist Ahmed Noorani.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court on compliance of its direction and prayed the court to grant more time for recovery of the missing people.
The court approved the request and granted two more weeks to the police.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition regarding the recovery of the citizens. The mother and sister of two missing brothers appeared before court along with Lawyer Iman Mazari.
IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi told the court that geo-fencing and CDR data of the missing persons have been obtained, while information is also being taken from IGs and prisons across the country, but no trace has been found so far.
The court inquired that if clearance has been obtained from everywhere, where did the missing persons go? The IG requested more time, to which two weeks were given.
The court also ordered the Defense Secretary to submit a response at the next hearing and adjourned the case further.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..
Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative
Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..
Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..
SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza
Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special team formed to recovery Ahmed Noorani's brothers: IHC told6 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express back on track a befitting reply to terrorists: Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
CDA, education ministry partner to modernize schools, boost vocational training16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangement for anti-polio campaign16 minutes ago
-
Nation seeks blessings as Lailatul Qadr, Islam’s holiest night, being observed with prayers26 minutes ago
-
Aror university hosts eco-friendly iftar dinner26 minutes ago
-
Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant to be built with Rs. 81 billion46 minutes ago
-
39 Smart Police Stations across province near completion56 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held for officers promoted to DSP Rank1 hour ago
-
PM to address youth, ulema convention on Friday1 hour ago
-
Life term awarded to 3 in triple murder case1 hour ago
-
Two women injured in gas cylinder blast1 hour ago