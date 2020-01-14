UrduPoint.com
Special Team Of IIUI Conducts Surprise Visit Campuses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:29 PM

Special team of IIUI conducts surprise visit campuses

A special team headed by Inaam Ul Haq, Director Examination, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) conducted 'a surprise visit' to various departments of the varsity faculties at male and female campuses where it reviewed and inspected the process of final examination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A special team headed by Inaam Ul Haq, Director Examination, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) conducted 'a surprise visit' to various departments of the varsity faculties at male and female campuses where it reviewed and inspected the process of final examination.

Director Examination showed satisfaction over strict discipline at examination halls, a press release said on Tuesday.

Referring to the cold wave, He directed that suitable temperature must be maintained so that they may perform best in the papers.

On the occasion, the inspection team was briefed about provided facilities such as heating systems in examination halls and strict vigilance.

The Director Examination was also accompanied by officers of the department including Ali Rafay and Jawad Shakir.

