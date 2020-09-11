Special team to investigate Motorway case through urban, rural policing systems: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, on Thursday said a special investigation team headed by Deputy Inspector General Operation, Lahore was constituted to thoroughly investigate sexual assault case at Motorway through utilizing both urban and rural policing systems

Progress was made in investigation and a number of people were apprehended in this regard, he said during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said protection of lives and property of the people was prime responsibility of police and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He said that he met the CCPO in Lahore following the sad incident and castigated him over his irresponsible and out of context statement in this regard, adding that a written explanation was also sought from the Inspector General.

To a question, the advisor said the spot was out of the jurisdiction of patrolling by Motorway Police. All methodologies including collection of blood samples from the crime scene, DNA testing and geo-fencing are being utilized to apprehend the real culprits in minimum possible time, he shared.