Special teams administer Corona vaccines to commuters, others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood, the teams of the health department administered Corona preventive vaccines to commuters of public transport, at Peshawar-Motorway Interchange, bazaars and other localities, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The officers of district administration while ensuring the implementation of Corona SOPs also distributed vaccination certificates.

A team of the officers of district administration also inspected flour mills and business centres on Charsadda Road and check Corona certificates of workers to ensure the implementation of the Corona preventive SOPs.

Some shopkeepers were also fined for not vaccinating their staff.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding Corona vaccination was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano in the chair. Besides, the officers of district administration and health department attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding Corona vaccination and told that a campaign in this regard is full swing in the district.

It was told that officers of the health department under the supervision of district administration are administering Corona vaccines to people at educational institutions, bus stations and other spots.