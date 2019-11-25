UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Teams Constituted For Implementation On Labor Laws In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:48 PM

Special teams constituted for implementation on labor laws in Islamabad

The Labour Welfare Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has constituted special teams to ensure implementation on different labour laws and to check bonded labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Labour Welfare Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has constituted special teams to ensure implementation on different labour laws and to check bonded labour.

Though a permanent mechanism is in place in ICT for the purpose but renewed efforts were underway to check bonded of forced labor, an official source told APP here on Monday.

He said field staff of Labour Welfare Department, ICT regularly had been visiting their respective areas for implementation of labour laws.

"Recently, a total of 36 brick kilns were sealed by the District Administration for causing public nuisance while incident of child labour was also observed in brick kilns," he maintained.

As child labour is prohibited under Shops and Establishment Ordinance, 1969 and Factory Act, 1934, so operations at these brick kilns operation were suspended.

He said Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992 clearly stipulates that no one can be forced for labour.

He said a fine of Rs. 50,000, imprisonment from two to five years or both under Section 11 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992 had been given in penalties against forced labour.

The source said strict checking is observed in shops, commercial establishments and factories regarding curbing forced or bonded labour and any violation is dealt in accordance with law.

