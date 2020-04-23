Special teams constituted to curb profiteering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has constituted special teams headed by magistrates to conduct price checking and take action against profiteers.

According to the sources within ICT, the inspection teams of Health and Food Departments Islamabad headed by the Magistrates would conduct price checking during Ramazan and take action against those involved in profiteering.

The inspection teams would check fruit and vegetable sellers and take action against them in case of selling sub-standard food items.

The administration has directed to display rate list of food items, failing which stern action would be taken against the violatorsThe administration has also directed the shopkeepers to ensure display of rate list failing which they would be imposed heavy fines and prosecuted for violations.