Special teams constituted to discourage sale of smuggled petrol

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has constituted special team to launch crackdown against smugglers of petroleum products.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak issued notification following instruction from the government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue will be head of the special team, namely District Enforcement Team.

Similarly, SSP Operation, Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Collector, DO Civil Defence, DO Industries, Director Labour Department, DSP tehsil concerned, SHO Police station concerned and one member of Special Branch will be the members of the team.

The petrol pump owners involved in selling of smuggled petrol would be imprisoned for 14 years, under Custom Act.

The properties of the petrol smugglers will also be confiscated, said official sources. The government will also take action against illegal petrol pumps.