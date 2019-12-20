Special teams for city cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) -: Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala formed five special teams to ensure meticulous cleanliness arrangments in the city here on Friday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, AC Ghulam Sarwar visited various areas of the city including fruit and vegetable markets and checked cleanliness arrangments.

He formed five special teams and directed them to visit the city on daily basis.He said that teams would take quick action on the complaints and resolve issues on priority.