Special teams formed for action against kite selling, flying: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that special teams had been formed for a comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers in the city.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the city police officer said that it had been decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying adding that special police teams had been formed for the purpose. The teams were conducting operations on a daily basis in which various kite dealers had been arrested so far, besides recovering kites and chemical string rolls from their possession.

He said that kite flying was not only a deadly activity but also a crime under which the violators could get three years imprisonment or fined Rs 100,000.

He said that the name of violators would be registered in police character certificate, after that they would not eligible for government jobs and it would also create problems for them if they decided to go abroad.

He urged parents to monitor the activities of their children and not allow them to fly kites. He also asked people to not let anybody use their houses for flying kites, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

He urged citizens to inform police through police emergency helpline 15 in case of any kite selling and flying activities in their areas.