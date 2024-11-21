Open Menu

Special Teams Formed For Crack Down On Fake Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Special teams formed for crack down on fake medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a decisive move to curb the sale of counterfeit and unregulated medicines, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu has formed a dedicated task force comprising drug inspectors to conduct thorough inspections and audits across the district to safeguard public health.

During a meeting of the District Drug Control Authority, chaired by the deputy commissioner, stringent measures were decided against pharmaceutical companies and medical stores involved in the sale of expired or uncertified medicines.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, CEO Health Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other district officials, underscored the administration's zero-tolerance policy against violators. It was disclosed in the meeting that ten medical stores have already been referred to the drug court for legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sale Court

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 hour ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

4 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan