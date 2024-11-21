Special teams formed for crack down on fake medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a decisive move to curb the sale of counterfeit and unregulated medicines, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu has formed a dedicated task force comprising drug inspectors to conduct thorough inspections and audits across the district to safeguard public health.

During a meeting of the District Drug Control Authority, chaired by the deputy commissioner, stringent measures were decided against pharmaceutical companies and medical stores involved in the sale of expired or uncertified medicines.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, CEO Health Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other district officials, underscored the administration's zero-tolerance policy against violators. It was disclosed in the meeting that ten medical stores have already been referred to the drug court for legal proceedings.