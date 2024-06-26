Special teams formed to investigate Badaber incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Badaber police have registered a case against seven accused for attacking a house and killing eight people including women and children the other day, police informed on Wednesday.

In this regard, police said a four-member special team has been formed that will be headed by the Superintendent of Police.

In its initial report, the investigation team said Kalashnikovs and other weapons were used in the killing of innocent victims adding that after committing the brutal crime, the accused have escaped the district Peshawar.

Police said investigation through cellular data was underway and relatives of the accused were also being interrogated to trace the killers. However, after a passage of 24 hours, police said no clue of the accused has been found.

On the other hand, a three-member team of public prosecutors has also been constituted to monitor the investigation process of police. The team comprised senior public prosecutors including Irshad Ullah, Qaisar Khan and Shehzad.

The team members will provide guidelines and directions during the investigation process from time to time. The team will also be engaged in close liaison with the investigative agency so that all the legal requirements could be ensured and exemplary punishment be awarded to the merciless killers of innocent women and children.

The investigation agency will also remain in close contact with the public prosecution committee, services of which will be available round the clock.