Open Menu

Special Teams Formed To Nab Gas Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Special teams formed to nab gas pilferers

On the special directions of Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Aamir Tufail, the Regional Manager Umar Hayat formed special raiding teams to nab gas thieves

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :On the special directions of Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Aamir Tufail, the Regional Manager Umar Hayat formed special raiding teams to nab gas thieves.

According to a press release, the Regional Manager ordered the teams to act indiscriminately against gas thieves as gas thieves do not deserve any concession.

He ordered the teams that legal action should be taken against all gas pilferers.

In the three districts of Sargodha region (Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali), gas theft could be reported on the control room numbers 0483221248, mobile numbers 03347802017, 03331185011, he added.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Mobile Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Gas All SNGPL

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

1 minute ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

2 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

2 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

16 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

2 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

2 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

16 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

2 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan