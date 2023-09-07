Special teams formed to nab gas pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :On the special directions of Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Aamir Tufail, the Regional Manager Umar Hayat formed special raiding teams to nab gas thieves.

According to a press release, the Regional Manager ordered the teams to act indiscriminately against gas thieves as gas thieves do not deserve any concession.

He ordered the teams that legal action should be taken against all gas pilferers.

In the three districts of Sargodha region (Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali), gas theft could be reported on the control room numbers 0483221248, mobile numbers 03347802017, 03331185011, he added.