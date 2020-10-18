Special teams impose Rs 2.8 million fine on hoarders in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The special price and stock checking teams constituted by Commissioner Hazara at district levels on the directions given by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have booked 250 persons for overcharging, hoarding.

During the checking of about 6300 shops, Mandis, malls and flour mills and recovered fine money amounting to Rs. 2.8 million from the violators.

This was revealed at series of meetings on price control and availability of daily use edible items held with Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud in the chair today.

The Deputy Commissioners told during the meeting that all flours mills in their respective districts were being monitored constantly at all levels by the Magistrates who have also been assigned to fix and check prices at fruit and vegetable Mandis and retail shops and markets of other edible items.

It was informed that the Magistrates along with food and Agriculture officials are visiting fruit, vegetable and grain mandis daily to fix prices and collecting all necessary data in order to effectively control the prices besides sending it to the provincial high-ups.

The Commissioner, who was convening daily evening meetings with the Deputy Commissioners to review the prices and availability of essential commodities, said that such higher-level meetings were also being held daily with Commissioners of all the divisions under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on video link as the provincial government was very serious on this issue.

Expressing concern over the shortage of wheat flour and sugar at Utility Stores of Hazara Division, the Commissioner directed the DCs to take all possible measures to ensure the availability of Atta on private shops and markets from other sources.