Special teams to be constituted for arrest of wanted criminals

The Saddar Zone Police on Thursday were directed to constitute special teams for arrest of the wanted criminals, court absconders and ensure crackdown against those involved in anti-social activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Saddar Zone Police on Thursday were directed to constitute special teams for arrest of the wanted criminals, court absconders and ensure crackdown against those involved in anti-social activities.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmad Virk gave these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the crime situation in the area and performance of police officials.

The meeting held following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Saddar Zone.

The SP directed all police officials to launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders and constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders as well.

It was directed to ensure proper security arrangements at religious or worship places and to review the prevailing security arrangements there for further improvement.

The police officials were directed to complete investigation of all pending cases registered before June 30, 2020. For enhanced security measures in the Saddar Zone, police officials were asked to revise patrolling plan in order to prevent street crime.

It was directed deploy policemen at markets and other business areas to avoid snatching incidents. The checking at police pickets in the area should be improved while drug peddling activities to be curbed, he maintained.

The SP (Saddar) said cops performing duties at police pickets should be briefed about effective security measures and bullet proof jackets and masks to be provided to them.

He said that special pickets should be erected in those areas where crime rate was being reported high and special vigilance to be maintained for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He also asked for taking effective steps to check bike and car theft cases and keep vigilance eye on suspected vehicles and persons.

As per vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that decent attitude and policy of `Phele Salam � Phir Kalam' should be adopted during interaction with the citizens.

The SP (Saddar) reviewed the performance of all police officials related to tasks assigned to them in previous meeting. He said that such review would remain continue in future and those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action.