UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Teams To Carry Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Special teams to carry crackdown against hoarders, profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Thursday constituted special teams for crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and keep check on the prices of fruits and vegetables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday constituted special teams for crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and keep check on the prices of fruits and vegetables.

On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar in the chair.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) and officers of agriculture, food and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to crackdown against hoarders, consecutive monitoring of bazaars. Establishment of Farmer's Markets at different localities for farmers wherein the people will direct purchase vegetables and fruits and other steps aimed a provision of relief for the people.

The meeting decided the formation of special squad to monitor bidding process of vegetables and fruits at early in the morning. The participatory officers after monitoring the bidding at markets will issue price-schedule and then it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Similarly, Farmers' Markets will also be set up at different localities under the supervision of district administration, wherein the people will be provided fruits and vegetable at cheaper rate.

Furthermore, the officers of the district administration will continuously inspect shops at different times and will ensure the provision of edibles to the people at officially fixed rates.

The officers of the district administration will continue crackdown against hoarders across the district to eradicate hoarding and provide all possible relief to the people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Market All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

12 minutes ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

17 minutes ago

UAE wins membership to UNIDO’s Industrial Develo ..

26 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi to attend launch of 15th Conference of ..

56 minutes ago

32 bln yuan liquefied natural gas projects settled ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.