Special teams to carry crackdown against hoarders, profiteers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday constituted special teams for crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and keep check on the prices of fruits and vegetables.

On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar in the chair.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) and officers of agriculture, food and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to crackdown against hoarders, consecutive monitoring of bazaars. Establishment of Farmer's Markets at different localities for farmers wherein the people will direct purchase vegetables and fruits and other steps aimed a provision of relief for the people.

The meeting decided the formation of special squad to monitor bidding process of vegetables and fruits at early in the morning. The participatory officers after monitoring the bidding at markets will issue price-schedule and then it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Similarly, Farmers' Markets will also be set up at different localities under the supervision of district administration, wherein the people will be provided fruits and vegetable at cheaper rate.

Furthermore, the officers of the district administration will continuously inspect shops at different times and will ensure the provision of edibles to the people at officially fixed rates.

The officers of the district administration will continue crackdown against hoarders across the district to eradicate hoarding and provide all possible relief to the people.