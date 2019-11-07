UrduPoint.com
Special Teams To Carry Out Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Peshawar district administration on Thursday constituted special teams for carrying out crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, and keeping check on the prices of fruits and vegetables.

On the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, a meeting was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Ashgar in the chair. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman, all additional assistant commissioners and other officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

Matters relating to crackdown against hoarders and monitoring of markets were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting decided the establishment of farmer markets at different localities wherein the people will directly purchase vegetables and fruits.

It decided the formation of a special squad to monitor the bidding process of vegetables and fruits at Sabzi Mandi Peshawar early in the morning daily. The monitoring officers would later issue a price list, which would be implemented in letter and spirit across the city markets.

It was also decided that the officers of the district administration would continuously inspect shops to ensure provision of edible items to the people at officially fixed rates.

