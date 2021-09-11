UrduPoint.com

Special Teams To Crackdown On Professional, Criminal Beggars

The Lahore police in collaboration and coordination with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab (CPWB) and Social Welfare Department (SWD) Saturday formulated six special teams to initiate crackdown against professional and criminal record holder beggars to free provincial capital from this nuisance

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here at the CCPO office where the CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmad, SWD officers, DIG Operations Capt(retd) Sohail Chaudhary, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and SSP Discipline Mubasher Mekan were also present.

The personnel of traffic police and CIA would also assist these special teams to curb professional beggary and organized criminal gangs feigned as beggars.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the children involved in begging would be handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau whereas addict beggars would be sent to Beggars Homes of Punjab government for rehabilitation purpose.

The CCPO said that FIRs would be registered against the habitual and professional beggars feigning as disabled persons. Police would start campaign along with traffic police to remove beggars from traffic signals and busy roads as well as squires to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He appealed the people to refrain from giving money to these professional and non-deserving beggars as most of them were involved in crimes.

On this occasion, the CPWB Chairperson lauded the efforts of Lahore police to save children from torture and forced begging.The officers of Punjab Social Welfare department assured their full cooperation in rehabilitation process of children and destitute persons.

