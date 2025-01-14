Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Introduced In Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM
A bill to amend the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021 [The Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the bill to amend the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021 in the House.
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani referred the bill to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik laid before the Senate the 2nd Biannual Report on Monitoring of the implementation of the NFC Award for the period from January to June 2022, under clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution.
Moreover, Sherry Rehman on behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Saleem Mandviwalla presented the recommendations on the Money Bill to amend certain tax laws [The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House which were adopted.
Similarly, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Power Mohsin Aziz presented the report of the Committee on regarding the excessive billing and load shedding by K-Electric in Karachi.
