Special Traffic Arrangements In Islamabad Amid PSL Teams’ Movement
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) administration on Tuesday announced special traffic and security arrangements from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on April 8, 2025, in view of the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket teams.
A public relations officer told APP that due to the teams' movement, traffic flow may be affected on Expressway, Faizabad, Club Road, Murree Road, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway.
He said motorists have been advised to use service roads connected to Expressway and Srinagar Highway to avoid possible delays.
He said commuters heading towards Blue Area should use 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass, while those travelling to and from the Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, and 3rd Road.
He said travelers moving from Islamabad Chowk to G-11 should opt for the route via Service Road, Jinnah Avenue, and Margalla Road.
He said those coming from the New Airport towards the Secretariat and sectors F and G should use Iran Avenue, while those heading to sectors I and H should use the service road from Rawalpindi Peshawar Road via IGP.
He said heavy traffic entry into Islamabad will remain restricted during the movement of PSL teams, and the route from Murree Road to Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed.
He said commuters travelling from the Red Zone to Faizabad are advised to use the route via Convention Centre and Club Road.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said Islamabad Traffic Police personnel would remain deployed at various points across the city to guide the public.
He advised citizens to plan their travel with at least a 20-minute buffer to avoid inconvenience.
He added that citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 for any assistance or guidance during travel.
He said the Islamabad Traffic Police's social media platforms would continue to provide timely updates about traffic routes and diversions./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilate ..
DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special traffic arrangements in Islamabad amid PSL teams’ movement6 minutes ago
-
Couple held for smuggling 2.6kg charas under family cover6 minutes ago
-
Telemedicine to strength healthcare services: Kamal6 minutes ago
-
KP’s young passionate activist transform lives of thousand unserved youth by imparting tech traini ..6 minutes ago
-
Mining for growth: Unlocking mineral potential to drive prosperity6 minutes ago
-
COAS believes Pakistan ready to emerge as leading mineral economy in world26 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian PM’s book ‘Medemer Generation’ added to National Library’s collection26 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders strict measures to curb traffic accidents26 minutes ago
-
1,061 Pakistani doctors get US residency positions26 minutes ago
-
3,669 more illegal Afghans repatriate via Torkham Border26 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist, seizes sensitive installation videos26 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of development schemes in Gilgit-Baltistan26 minutes ago