Special Traffic Arrangements In Islamabad Amid PSL Teams’ Movement

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Special traffic arrangements in Islamabad amid PSL teams’ movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) administration on Tuesday announced special traffic and security arrangements from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on April 8, 2025, in view of the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket teams.

A public relations officer told APP that due to the teams' movement, traffic flow may be affected on Expressway, Faizabad, Club Road, Murree Road, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway.

He said motorists have been advised to use service roads connected to Expressway and Srinagar Highway to avoid possible delays.

He said commuters heading towards Blue Area should use 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass, while those travelling to and from the Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, and 3rd Road.

He said travelers moving from Islamabad Chowk to G-11 should opt for the route via Service Road, Jinnah Avenue, and Margalla Road.

He said those coming from the New Airport towards the Secretariat and sectors F and G should use Iran Avenue, while those heading to sectors I and H should use the service road from Rawalpindi Peshawar Road via IGP.

He said heavy traffic entry into Islamabad will remain restricted during the movement of PSL teams, and the route from Murree Road to Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed.

He said commuters travelling from the Red Zone to Faizabad are advised to use the route via Convention Centre and Club Road.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said Islamabad Traffic Police personnel would remain deployed at various points across the city to guide the public.

He advised citizens to plan their travel with at least a 20-minute buffer to avoid inconvenience.

He added that citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 for any assistance or guidance during travel.

He said the Islamabad Traffic Police's social media platforms would continue to provide timely updates about traffic routes and diversions./APP-rzr-mkz

