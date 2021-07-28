Special traffic arrangements to be ensured during Muharram: SSP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo Wednesday said the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during the holy month of Muhrram-ul-Harram.

He said the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The SSP said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements for Muharram.