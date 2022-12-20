UrduPoint.com

Special Traffic Education, Enforcement Campaign In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Islamabad Capital Police have initiated campaign against underage motorcyclists and drivers during the ongoing month and imposed fines on them under the traffic education and enforcement campaign.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have initiated campaign against underage motorcyclists and drivers during the ongoing month and imposed fines on them under the traffic education and enforcement campaign.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad Capital Police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign.

Police spokesman said that campaign was underway against underage bikers and those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traffic officer Islamabad, zonal DSP's were ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Special squads have been constituted for action against the violators. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while various teams of education wing were creating awareness about road safety rules and to educate the road users about the traffic rules.

Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.

