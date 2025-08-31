Special Traffic Plan Being Implemented As Schools, Colleges Reopen
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As educational institutions reopen, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, has directed a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow around schools and colleges.
All circle and sector in-charges have been instructed to work in close coordination with school administrations to maintain traffic flow. The traffic wardens will remain present in the field during opening and closing hours to avoid congestion.
The CTO emphasized that only single-line parking will be permitted at dispersal times. The fork lifters will be deployed outside educational institutions to pick vehicles parked wrongly while additional wardens and patrol units will be deployed on major roads and intersections.
School administrations have also been advised to clearly designate pick-and-drop lanes. No street vendors or pushcarts will be allowed outside schools. Furthermore, the Traffic education Unit will arrange awareness sessions on road safety and traffic laws for students.
CTO Farhan Aslam urged citizens to fully comply with traffic rules, stressing that collective responsibility is essential for an uninterrupted flow of traffic.
