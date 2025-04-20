Special Traffic Plan Issued For PSL Teams’ Movement: ITP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic plan to facilitate the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams, ensuring their safe and smooth transit while minimizing inconvenience to the public on Sunday.
An official told APP that extraordinary security measures have been put in place at various times along the Srinagar Highway. From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, a designated route will be enforced, which may cause slight delays in traffic flow.
An ITP spokesperson said that due to the route, traffic on the Srinagar Highway is expected to slow down. He advised citizens to use the service roads connected to the highway to avoid delays.
He said commuters traveling towards Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 are recommended to use the H-8 underpass.
For those heading towards sectors I and H, Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road and IJP Road service roads should be used.
He said the entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be restricted during the movement of PSL teams.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said traffic police personnel will be deployed at various locations to guide citizens effectively.
CTO Zeeshan advised the public to plan their journeys with an additional margin of 20 minutes to avoid inconvenience.
CTO said for any travel-related assistance or guidance, citizens may contact the traffic helpline at 1915. The official social media platforms of Islamabad Traffic Police are also available to provide timely updates on traffic routes.
