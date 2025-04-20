Open Menu

Special Traffic Plan Issued For PSL Teams’ Movement: ITP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Special traffic plan issued for PSL teams’ movement: ITP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic plan to facilitate the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams, ensuring their safe and smooth transit while minimizing inconvenience to the public on Sunday.

An official told APP that extraordinary security measures have been put in place at various times along the Srinagar Highway. From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, a designated route will be enforced, which may cause slight delays in traffic flow.

An ITP spokesperson said that due to the route, traffic on the Srinagar Highway is expected to slow down. He advised citizens to use the service roads connected to the highway to avoid delays.

He said commuters traveling towards Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 are recommended to use the H-8 underpass.

For those heading towards sectors I and H, Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road and IJP Road service roads should be used.

He said the entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be restricted during the movement of PSL teams.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said traffic police personnel will be deployed at various locations to guide citizens effectively.

CTO Zeeshan advised the public to plan their journeys with an additional margin of 20 minutes to avoid inconvenience.

CTO said for any travel-related assistance or guidance, citizens may contact the traffic helpline at 1915. The official social media platforms of Islamabad Traffic Police are also available to provide timely updates on traffic routes.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

10 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

11 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

11 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

11 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

11 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

11 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

11 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan