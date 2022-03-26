Special train caravan leaves Karachi to attend Amr Bil Maroof rally: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that a special train caravan led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aftab Siddiqui has left Karachi for Islamabad to attend "Amr Bil Maroof" rally of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that PTI workers from different parts of Karachi were participating in this special train caravan which would reach Islamabad on Sunday.