UrduPoint.com

Special Train Caravan Leaves Karachi To Attend Amr Bil Maroof Rally: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Special train caravan leaves Karachi to attend Amr Bil Maroof rally: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that a special train caravan led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aftab Siddiqui has left Karachi for Islamabad to attend "Amr Bil Maroof" rally of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that a special train caravan led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aftab Siddiqui has left Karachi for Islamabad to attend "Amr Bil Maroof" rally of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that PTI workers from different parts of Karachi were participating in this special train caravan which would reach Islamabad on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Talk Show Commi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Talk Show Committee Launches Poetry Collectio ..

18 minutes ago
 Urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain begin

Urs celebrations of Madhu Lal Hussain begin

32 seconds ago
 No Explosives Found in Analyzed Samples From Boein ..

No Explosives Found in Analyzed Samples From Boeing 737 Crash Site in China - Fi ..

35 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition of young calli ..

20 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu likes The Kashmir Files

Taapsee Pannu likes The Kashmir Files

25 minutes ago
 Education deptt distributes modern tablets among 8 ..

Education deptt distributes modern tablets among 80 AEOs

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>