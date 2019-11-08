UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Train Carrying Sikh, Hindu Devotees Leaves For Nankana Sahib

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

Special train carrying Sikh, Hindu devotees leaves for Nankana Sahib

A special train carrying 768 devotees departed from Hyderabad railway station here Friday afternoon to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A special train carrying 768 devotees departed from Hyderabad railway station here Friday afternoon to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The devotees including men, women and children belonging to Sikh and Hindu religions gathered at the railway station from different districts of Sindh for their spiritual journey.

The train consisted 8 bogies of economy class and 2 lower AC. As many as 3 special trains carried the devotees from different railway stations in Sindh to Nankana Sahib in Punjab for the festival.

Stringent security arrangements were made at the railway station for the devotees.

"We are grateful for the arrangements which the government has made for the devotees," said Khushwant Singh, one of the passengers, while talking to the media. Singh and other passengers also hailed the government's decision of opening the Kartarpur border and facilitating the Sikh devotees.

They also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support to their community.

Pardeep Kumar, another devotee, told that during the six-day stay at Nankana Sahib they would perform the religious rituals.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Hyderabad Nankana Sahib Border Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Trade markets vital to replace smuggling as employ ..

3 minutes ago

MCL organises Mehfil-e-Milad

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs respondents to submit ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open kachehri

3 minutes ago

CIA Police claims to catch an outlaw after encount ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation, 7 sus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.