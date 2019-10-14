Special train of Sikh Yatris arrives back to Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A special train of Sikh Yatris (pilgrims)which had departed from Karachi on October 10 for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib with 800 Sikh and Hindu pilgrims arrived back to the metropolis on Monday.

The pilgrims, on their return from the pilgrimage were warmly welcomed by their relatives and other people in large numbers at Karachi's City Railway Station.

Manmohan Singh, one of the organisers talking to APP,informed that they had appealed to the federal government for running a special train for the ease of the minority community's people who intended to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak from Karachi and other parts of the province.

He said that their request was entertained by the government for which he said his whole community was thankful to the present government as first-ever special train was run for the purpose.

Manmohan Singh specially thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid.

He said that there was no discrimination with the minorities in the country and they were free to follow their religions.

He added that India should also follow this example to treat its minorities. Manmohan Singh also condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

The pilgrims on the occasion expressed their full satisfaction with the facilities provided by the government for the pilgrimage.

They also expressed their gratitude and thanked the government for running the first-ever special train for the purpose.

Besides Sikh community members, who had donned their religious turbans, there were also several people with their heads covered with handkerchiefs or bandanas.

Upon asking it was told that the men without turbans were not from Sikh community and they belonged to the Hindu community.

The first-ever special train had departed from Karachi on October 10 and the pilgrims were seen off by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and officers of Pakistan Railways.