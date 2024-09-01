Special training for 34 LESCO officials on Sept 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is organising a special training programme for training of its officers at the LESCO Regional Training Center on September 5.

The company's spokesman told the media here Sunday that 34 officers would participate in the training programme including one manager, five deputy managers and 28 assistant managers.

The special workshops and training programmes aimed at enhancing the capabilities of employees and officers so that these officers and employees can serve the organisation and customers in a better way.