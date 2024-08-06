Special training program for SOS Village children

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Career Development Center of University of Sargodha organized a special training program for a better future of orphans and destitute children.

Under the supervision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, and with the support of Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, the training program for orphans and destitute children of SOS Village has been started during the summer vacation with the aim to teach skills like graphic designing, freelancing so that they can get better employment opportunities. In the training program, more than 50 children are participating while free transport, modern computer lab and expert support are being provided to the talented youths as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor.

Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, Prof Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal said that the aim of the University of Sargodha is not only development in the academic field but also the development of the community. The University of Sargodha is taking initiatives that directly benefit society, especially the downtrodden and weaker sections, he added.