Special Typhoid Vaccination Campaign From Next Month: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Special typhoid vaccination campaign from next month: secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Cap (Retd) Muhammad Usman Thursday said that a special typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched form February 1.

He was addressing an awareness session on the role of media in the typhoid campaign at a local hotel. He said that first phase would start form February 1, in which children from 9 months to 15 years of age in 12 districts would be vaccinated while the second phase would be launched in the month of May in remaining 24 districts of the province.

The typhoid conjugate vaccine will protect children from the deadly disease, he said adding the cooperation of the media, WHO, UNICEF, doctors and all the partners was essential for successful implementation of the campaign.

The secretary said that during the campaign more than 10 million children would be vaccinated. He said that Typhoid conjugated vaccine is being included in the immunization schedule and Pakistan will be the first country to include Typhoid vaccine in the immunization program. He said that this vaccination campaign is not just a government duty but a work of goodwill and national service.

More Stories From Pakistan

