Special units to be made for investigation of harassment cases: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said that special units of police would be made for investigation of harassment cases for speedy justice to masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation in the region here on Saturday, he said that special training would be provided to the officials of harassment investigation units. He said that female investigation officers would deployed in each unit. He said that efforts were being made to meet shortage of 575 investigation officers in the region.

The RPO directed officers to separate Investigation Department in order to bring more improvement in performance.

He urged the officers to utilize all possible resources to recover abducted women and kids in their respective areas.

He asked officers to maintain complete record of criminals including their national identity card numbers through latest technology. He also directed the officers to make CCTV cameras and bio-metric attendance devices functional at all police stations.

He stressed upon the need of latest technology in investigation method and said that different courses would be organized for this purpose.

District police officers of Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari also attended the meeting through video link.