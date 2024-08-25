Special ward for monkeypox patients set up at BMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Medical Superintendent Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Quetta, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Zarkoon here on Sunday inaugurated a 15 bed special ICU Ward in view of the possible spread of monkeypox.

The special ward has been established on the directives Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali and Secretary Health Department Saleh Muhammad Baloch, to ensure treatment for patients affected with monkeypox and deal with any emergency situation.

MS Bolan Medical Complex Dr. Muhammad Afzal Zarkoon said that due to the possible spread of monkeypox in the province, a special ward equipped with all facilities had been established in the Hospital.

In the opening ceremony, Head of Department Medical Unit 4B Dr. Siraj, Provincial Head of EPI Balochistan Dr. Kamalan Gichki, AMS Bolan Medical Complex Quetta Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Nursing Supervisor Zahid Baloch and other staff were also present.