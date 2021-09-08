Special washroom to be built for special persons, says SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that a special washroom will be built at Sindh Secretariat Building No. 6 in his office for the convenience of persons with disabilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that a special washroom will be built at Sindh Secretariat Building No. 6 in his office for the convenience of persons with disabilities.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Disabled Welfare Association (DWA) at his office.

Later, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon accompanied by Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani and President DWA Javed Raees visited the floor to determine a suitable place to build a special washroom and assured Javed Raees that If there was no suitable place to build a washroom, an existing washroom would be converted into a washroom for persons with disabilities.

He also requested the owners of new buildings constructed for commercial and residential purposes to also construct special washrooms and ramps to facilitate the persons with disabilities.

Earlier, President, Disabled Welfare Association, had drawn the attention of SACM to the fact that there was no special washroom in his office at Sindh Secretariat Building No. 6 for the convenience of persons with disabilities.