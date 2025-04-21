Special week- long cleanliness drive launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Hamid Iqbal along with TMO Kohat, Muhammad Shoaib on Monday launched a special week-long cleanliness campaign in the city.

The aim of the special campaign was to eliminate garbage and waste and create awareness among the people about the cleanliness, the official sources said.

The special activities were organized in different countries of the world regarding cleanliness, which aimed to keep the world and the environment clean, they added.

The drive was launched from the old lorry depot, they said, adding Municipal Services Incharge, Muhammad Waqas was also present on the occasion.

The ADC said that keeping surrounding environment and area clean was one top priority of the district administration.

Muhammad Shoaib also paid tributes to the sanitary workers for their work and declared them heroes of the nation .

