Special women market to be set up in Islamabad : Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that special women market would be set up in the Federal capital by October 30.

Addressing Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) 12th Annual General meeting 2021-22 here, he asked women to come forward and play their due role in all fields of life.

The minister said that it was imperative to involve women in the overall development of the country.

He said that with his efforts, two women universities were established in Rawalpindi and third one would be established soon.

The minister said he made efforts for establishing women colleges in each part of Rawalpindi due to which the daughter of a poor 'Rakshaw' driver had got top position in competitive examinations.

Sheikh Rashid said he would visit borders including Chaman to review the matters related trade and industry.

He said that the border management would be made more comprehensive by installing the digital equipment.

The minister said that four main edible items including medicines would be subsidized.

Speaking about New Zealand cricket team tour cancellation, he said that New Zealand had left the tour in hurry but we gave more security to the team than their own forces.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the parliamentarians to resolve the problems faced by the people by visiting their respective Constituencies.

He said that all the conspiracies of the Indian government against Pakistan had badly failed in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan wanted peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and would provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He urged the world community to restore the frozen funds of Afghanistan.

Replying a question, the minister said, he was earlier saying that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), would be divided in two parts namely 'Sheen' 'Meem' but now he was saying that 'Meem' would also come out from the N-League.

Replying another question, he said that If Salman Shehbaz get clean chit from United Kingdom than he should come back with his uncle to Pakistan.

Earlier, Founder President IWCCI Samina Fazil highly praised the minister for his efforts for the empowerment of women.

She said that Interior Minister's efforts for education sector was also commendable. The minister also took oath of the newly elected executive members of IWCCI and presented shields to the participants.