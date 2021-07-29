Specialised Healthcare dept approves five development schemes

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has approved 5 development schemes of different teaching hospitals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has approved 5 development schemes of different teaching hospitals in the province.

The approval was given in the meeting of Departmental Development Sub-Committee chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Muhammad Aamir Jan held here on Thursday.

Upgradation of endoscopy services of Jinnah Hospital costing Rs.26 million, replacement/purchase of gastro enterology machine of LGH/PGMI at a cost of Rs.250 million, purchase of radiotherapy source (Cobalt-60) scheme costing Rs.71.8 million, HVAC system in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology at a cost of Rs.

110 million and renovation of Gynae OPD and OT in Services Hospital costing Rs.383 million were included in the approved schemes. These development projects would be completed by end of June, 2022, the secretary informed.

He said that the completion of these mega development schemes would benefit the patients suffering from liver, stomach, heart and cancer diseases with modern and quality healthcare facilities to the optimal level.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Principal SIMS, MS Mayo Hospital, AMS Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Director Central Research Lab PGMI and Chief Planning Officer Health.