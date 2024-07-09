Open Menu

Specialised Healthcare Dept Promotes 15 Associate Professors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Specialised Healthcare dept promotes 15 associate professors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has promoted 15 Associate Professors to the rank of Professor.

According to the details, 7 associate professors of surgery department and 8 associate professors of ENT department have been promoted to the rank of professor.

