Specialised Training For Private Security Guards Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Multan Police Lines has launched a specialised training programme for private security guards, assigned to the protection of Chinese personnel and projects.
The initiative aims to equip the guards with advanced security techniques and professional skills, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.
City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, emphasized the importance of bolstering security measures for foreign citizens and projects, highlighting that specialized training for these guards is essential in today’s security landscape. He stated that through this program, Multan Police is helping security personnel build crisis management abilities, master modern communication systems, and develop efficient emergency response skills.
The training sessions cover a range of topics, including security strategy, CCTV monitoring, and protocols for securing public areas. To ensure practical knowledge, guards are also engaged in hands-on drills that simulate various emergency scenarios, offering them valuable real-world experience.
This effort by Multan Police is expected to enhance the confidence and professional capabilities of the security guards, empowering them to fulfill their responsibilities with greater efficiency. The initiative not only strengthens their commitment but also reinforces the safety of Chinese nationals and assets, contributing to a more secure working environment.
