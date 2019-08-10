UrduPoint.com
Specialist Advise Public To Use Protective Equipment For Handling Sacrificial Animals

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Specialist advise public to use protective equipment for handling sacrificial animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Health expert on Saturday advised the public that the deadly Congo fever through sacrificial animals could become a serious problem if necessary preventive measures were not being taken up timely.

Talking to private news channel, senior physician Dr Javed Luqman said there was an urgent need to spread awareness among the public about this fatal disease as Eidul Azha is fast approaching.

He said Congo spreads via a tick found on the skin of animals. Mostly animals which have thick hair may have more chances of a tick so be cautious while purchasing an animal from the cattle market.

Thus Dr advised people to use protective equipment such as gloves and masks while handling sacrificial animals.

"All the buyers and the butchers should adopt preventive measures during their purchase of animals. Cover your bodies and make necessary precautionary measures during the visit to the cattle markets," Dr Javed added.

The animals should kept at a dry and clean place, preferably away from lawns and areas having thick plantation as tick usually breed there, he mentioned.

He also advised the buyers to seek help from the veterinary teams working at the cattle markets to determine whether the animals they want to buy were physically fit and free from any disease.

Dr Javed said the buyers also should check if the animal has any injury marks on its skin, hoofs and tongue. "Pull grass or straw in front of the animal and observe carefully how it reacts. Sick animals do not want to take food.

He also urged media to play an important role by raising public awareness about the disease and importance of vaccination to prevent citizens.

He further said that people should also provide disposable gloves and masks to butchers and insist them to use these while slaughtering the sacrificial animals.

Do not disposed off waste or sacrificial animals' waste such as offals and entrails etc in the streets and avoid contact with infected patients, he added.

He said in case of high fever, muscle ache, backache, headache, vomiting, severe bruising and nosebleeds the patient should immediately visit the doctor.

