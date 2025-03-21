Specialist warns against excessive fried food consumption during Iftar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Specialist Friday issued a warning to the public to be cautious of their Iftar diet, advising against excessive consumption of fried items, particularly in cities like Lahore where cases of health issues related to fried food consumption have been reported.

A leading gastroenterologist, Dr. Ali, shared his alarming concerns with a private news channel regarding the surge in gastrointestinal illnesses during the holy month of Ramazan.

He attributed the rise in stomach-related diseases to the sudden changes in eating habits and patterns during Ramazan, adding, people tend to overindulge in fried and spicy foods during Iftar, which can be detrimental to their digestive health.

The gastroenterologist advised individuals to adopt a balanced diet during Ramazan, emphasizing the importance of hydrating with plenty of water and consuming fiber-rich foods.

"It's crucial to avoid overeating and greasy foods, especially during Iftar, to minimize the risk of stomach problems," Dr. Ali stressed.

Dr. Ali also highlighted the significance of maintaining a consistent eating schedule during Ramazan.

"Try to have a light and balanced meal for Suhoor and avoid skipping it altogether," he

recommended.

"Additionally, consider incorporating probiotics into your diet to support gut health.

"

Furthermore, Dr. cautioned individuals with pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions to be extra vigilant during

Ramazan.

"Those with conditions like acid reflux, stomach ulcers, or irritable bowel syndrome should consult their doctor for personalized advice on managing their condition during the holy month," he advised.

Dr. Ali also emphasized the importance of listening to one's body during Ramazan. "If you experience persistent stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting, seek medical attention immediately," he urged. "Don't ignore your symptoms, as timely medical intervention can prevent complications."

In addition, he suggested that individuals consider incorporating healthy snacks into their Iftar routine.

"Fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables are excellent options that can provide essential nutrients and fiber," he

said.

"Avoid relying solely on fried foods and sweets, which can exacerbate stomach problems."

Dr. Ali concluded by emphasizing the importance of prioritizing one's health during Ramazan.

"While fasting is an essential aspect of Ramazan, it's equally important to take care of your physical health," he said.

"By making informed food choices and staying hydrated, you can minimize the risk of stomach problems and focus on the spiritual aspects of the holy month."