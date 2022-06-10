UrduPoint.com

Specialized Allocation Of Rs 21 Bln Allocated To Promote Smart Agriculture: Miftah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Specialized allocation of Rs 21 bln allocated to promote smart agriculture: Miftah

Minister of Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the present government has allocated Rs 21 billion to enhance the production of agriculture and livestock during the fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the present government has allocated Rs 21 billion to enhance the production of agriculture and livestock during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Delivering his budget speech in the National Assembly, the minister described the agriculture as backbone of the economy and said that a three years growth strategy has been formulated in collaboration with planning commission and concerned departments of the provinces.

"The basic objective of this strategy is to increase production, ensuring self reliance, prosperity of farmers, combating with environmental changes and promotion of smart agricultural system in the country," he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Agriculture Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

18 minutes ago
 SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, ex ..

SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, export oriented

2 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 73 bln for power sector: Miftah

Govt earmarks Rs 73 bln for power sector: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient ..

Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Y ..

Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival in Ziarat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.