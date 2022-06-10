Specialized allocation of Rs 21 bln allocated to promote smart agriculture: Miftah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the present government has allocated Rs 21 billion to enhance the production of agriculture and livestock during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Delivering his budget speech in the National Assembly, the minister described the agriculture as backbone of the economy and said that a three years growth strategy has been formulated in collaboration with planning commission and concerned departments of the provinces.

"The basic objective of this strategy is to increase production, ensuring self reliance, prosperity of farmers, combating with environmental changes and promotion of smart agricultural system in the country," he added.